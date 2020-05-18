It makes cents to complete the Census

The Census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution to count all people living in the United States (U.S.) and is used to distribute federal funding and seats within the U.S. House of Representatives. The Census is only conducted every 10 years which makes participation essential. We urge every household to complete the census and include every individual who lived in that household on April 1, 2020. The census counts all people regardless of age or citizenship status.
The census count is used to distribute funding to over 130 programs including, Medicare, SNAP, school lunches, road improvement, and disaster recovery. For each person missed in the census (note person NOT household), our community misses out on $10,000. The Texas Demographic Center estimates Baytown’s 2019 population at 81,859; if 10% of the population is missed our community will miss out on over $81,859,000 over the next 10 years. These funds would go a long way in helping our community.
The nation’s response rate is lower than in 2010 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More importantly to us, only 48.6% of Baytown has completed the census. The Census Bureau reports response rates daily on a GIS map at censushardtocountmaps2020.us.
Completing the Census is fast, easy, and safe; most households complete the Census in five to ten minutes. The Census will never ask for financial or citizenship information and your information cannot and will not be shared with anyone, even other parts of the government.
The Census can be completed online at 2020Census.org or over the phone by calling 844-330-2020 for English and 844-468-2020 for Spanish. Additionally, if a household does not complete the census, a census taker will come to your home to help you complete it in person.
