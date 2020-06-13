The Texas Department of Transportation has considered and reviewed public input received at stakeholder meetings, updating the State Highway 146 Chambers County project.
Sarah Dupre, TxDOT spokeswoman, sent out an announcement about the project updates, saying the project proposes a limited raised median with additional traffic calming measures, which include adding left-turn bays, and striping to restrict left turns between the bays and restricting parking on shoulders.
“Do Not Block Intersection” signs will be installed, Dupre said.
“The sidewalks as originally proposed will be incorporated,” she said. “However, based on further discussions with the elementary school administration, the proposed right-turn lane for the southbound State Highway 146 traffic at the Devinwood Drive/Cedar Bluff Drive intersection has been eliminated from the project.”
A public hearing was held on the project Dec. 5 since residents and officials expressed concerns. Neighborhood association representatives, county and city officials, and Kem Scheidt, Dr. Johnny T. Clark, Jr. Elementary principal attended the meetings. Practically all of the 143 that spoke at the McLeod Community Building expressed dismay at the original plan.
TxDOT considered the public comments on the planned improvements. These improvements were identified in the March 2018 State Highway 146 Subregional Plan conducted by the Houston-Galveston Area Council. HGAC has been charged with developing transportation plans and programs for the eight-county Houston Galveston Regional Transportation Study area, which includes Chambers County.
The proposed project originally involved building raised medians to replace the two-way center turn lanes and adding “Michigan U-turns” at certain areas eliminating left-tune lanes at these spots. The plan also calls for a right-turn lane to be constructed at the Devinwood Drive/Cedar Bluff Drive intersection to make accessing Clark Elementary easier. In addition, a sidewalk would also be constructed from the I-10 eastbound frontage road south to Chambers Town Center.
