Two weeks into the reopening of Texas, coronavirus cases are climbing.
Few states are rebooting quicker than Texas, where stay-at-home orders expired May 1. With cases still rising, including single-day highs of 1,458 new cases and 58 deaths Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has defended the pace by emphasizing that hospitalization and infection rates are steady, and pointing out that Texas’ 1,200 deaths still lag similarly big states, including California and Florida.
Harris County Public Health reported that through Friday there have been 9,050 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county. That number includes 5,285 active cases, 3,566 people who have recovered and 199 people who have died.
The county has confirmed 94 cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. Six cases have been confirmed in the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562. Thirty cases have been confirmed in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
Chambers County has confirmed 52 cases. Of those, 44 people have recovered. None have died and none are currently hospitalized. Most of the Chambers County cases, 36, have been in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 45,198 cases. Of those, an estimated 18,472 cases are active and 1,272 people have died. About 25,454 people have recovered.
But on the cusp of even more restrictions ending Monday, including gyms being cleared to reopen, a political confrontation is growing over attempts by big cities to keep some guardrails in place. The dispute underscores the gulf between Democrats who run city halls and GOP leaders who call the shots in the capital in Texas, one of a number of states where local officials and governors have clashed over restrictions during the pandemic.
Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton this week lashed out at the cities of Dallas, Austin and San Antonio over what he called “unlawful” local orders that are tougher than restrictions prescribed by Abbott, and threatened lawsuits if the cities don’t back off.
“Unfortunately, a few Texas counties and cities seem to have confused recommendations with requirements and have grossly exceeded state law to impose their own will on private citizens and businesses,” Paxton said.
The spat is a reversal from the early days of the outbreak in Texas, when Abbott gave cities and counties wide latitude to issue restrictions as they saw fit. But Abbott has since taken the reins over how quickly Texas will reboot, which last week included moving up the reopening of hair salons following complaints from conservatives. Testing for most of May has fallen well short of Abbott’s stated goal of 30,000 per day, although testing numbers have surged in recent days, according to state health officials.
Overflow hospitals set up in Dallas and Houston were dismantled without ever being used, and the rate of new cases in Texas has dropped since April even as testing has expanded, down to a seven-day average of 5.3% as of Thursday, according to data from Abbott’s office. But experts still worry.
“They see the decline going in and they pat themselves on the back and say, ‘Look at the good work we’ve done, now we can let this happen and open up things,’” said Dennis Perrotta, a retired state epidemiologist in Texas. “And then we get slammed with a second peak.”
