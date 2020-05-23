Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies travelled to Minnesota Thursday to arrest a second person in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Tera Rose Hoseck, whose body was found floating in the water in the 17000 block of River Road in Channelview April 15, 2019.
Bryanna Kotewa, 30, is in jail in Martin County, Minnesota, awaiting extradition to Texas to face a murder charge.
Her alleged accomplice, 32-year-old Christopher Tate, was arrested last week on a murder charge following a brief pursuit and SWAT standoff.
