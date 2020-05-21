Sterling Municipal Library is now open for patrons to go inside the building to browse and check out books, though all special programs remain canceled and both services and hours are limited.
Library director Jamie Eustace said the library re-opened Monday, but did not publicize the opening to give staff a chance to adapt to new procedures. Still, she said, a few people came in Monday and Tuesday as the word got out.
For now, the library is open to the public 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Senior citizens are welcome for a special Senior Shopping Hour 9-10 a.m. Monday-Friday.
For those people who still want to minimize in person contact, or who just enjoyed the convenience of curbside pickup, Eustace said that is now a permanent service.
Curbside pickup hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
To order books for curbside pickup, reserve them online or call 281-427-7331, extension 2.
When they are ready, drive to the library and park in one of the spaces marked with orange “Curbside Pickup” signs and call the same number.
A staff member will come out and place the books in your vehicle.
At this time computer availability, staff assistance and seating are very limited. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings when inside the library building.
