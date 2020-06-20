By Matt Hollis
Although the city announced some Fourth of July plans, COVID-19 threatens to rear its ugly head again, prompting council to hold a special meeting to discuss what to do about this and other upcoming public events.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 2407 Market St. Social distancing rules are in effect, and there is limited seating. The meeting is also being held virtually.
Council will discuss whether the city should continue and/or alter plans for the Fourth of July celebration. This annual event that usually involves a parade, music and fireworks at Bicentennial Park. They will also talk about the Mayor’s Mall to Marina Freedom Bike Ride also set for July 4 as well as the Pop Up Park Series and other events.
The city decided to move forward with its Party on the Peninsula event, held Friday, the same day as many African-Americans were celebrating Juneteenth, a day set aside to celebrate their freedom from slavery.
To attend the council meeting via videoconference, visit www.zoom.com, click the “join a meeting” button in the top right-hand corner and use the Meeting ID – 868-5989-1545. To attend the meeting through teleconference only, call 1-888-788-0099 and use the Meeting ID –868-5989-1545.
Any person, who is participating through video/teleconferencing and is interested in speaking on any item on the agenda, must submit his/her request via email to the City Clerk at cityclerk@baytown.org. The request must include the speaker’s name, address, and phone number that will be used if teleconferencing as well as the agenda item number. The request must be received prior to the posted time of the meeting.
