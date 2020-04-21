The boil order for Aqua customers in the Cove, Old River area was lifted April 18 after test results came back clean that evening.
Residents in the Gary water system received a boil alert Wednesday morning. The cause was related to electrical issues.
Gretchen Toner, a spokeswoman with Aqua, said the company had an electrical problem at its main plant early April 16.
