The Texas Department of Transportation plans to spend nearly $6 million to protect the Interstate 10 Bridge over the San Jacinto River, according to the agencies bid letting schedule.
TxDOT plans to let the contract in August for work building dolphins and fenders to keep watercraft from hitting the bridge supports—after two such incidents kept the bridge partially closed for most of 2019.
A dolphin is a freestanding structure upstream of the bridge pilings which, even if hit and damaged, would protect the bridge structure.
Four dolphin structures that have been damaged will be removed and replaced in the project.
Repair of the damaged fender system will require 77 steel pilings.
TxDOT’s permit filing with the Corps of Engineers indicates that all work will be done from barges in the river or from the bridge structure.
Work in the area is complicated by the presence of protected wetland areas and the proximity of the San Jacinto superfund cleanup site. The planned work repairs the protective structures that protect the bridge from damage from vessels within the navigation channel. One of the incidents last year, though, was from barges that broke free from their moorings during a flood and were outside the navigation channel.
