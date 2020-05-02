With the May 26 runoff elections pushed to July 14 due to COVID-19 concerns, the issue of mail-in balloting will again be in the spotlight.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Friday issued a letter to county judges and election officials stating that under the Texas Election Code, Texans may not claim disability based on fears of contracting COVID-19 and receive a ballot to vote by mail in upcoming elections.
Several county officials are misleading the public about their ability to vote by mail, telling citizens that in light of COVID-19, anyone can claim a “disability” that makes them eligible for ballot by mail, Paxton office said.
Earlier this week, Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan pledged support for Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman’s request for more funding for mail-in balloting from Commissioners Court over COVID-19 concerns.
Trautman said the additional funding is for an anticipated uptick in requests for mail-in ballots for the July 14 runoff elections as well as for the November election. The funds are also for personal protective equipment as a safeguard for those working the polls and in-person voters.
Ryan has also filed a “friend of the court brief” in support of a lawsuit filed by Texas Democrats before Travis County District Judge Tim Sulak. The lawsuit intends to interpret what the law says about people using the fear of contracting COVID-19 as a reason for asking to vote by mail. Sulak said the Texas Election Code provides a way for voters to the coronavirus as an excuse to use mail-in ballots, saying it creates the possibility of “injuring the voter’s health,” which is considered a disability according to Texas election codes.
“As we stated in our brief, COVID-19 is a dangerous pandemic, and citizens should not have to put their lives in danger to exercise their right to vote,” Ryan said. “We applaud (Trautman’s) efforts to prepare for an increase in mail voting and assure the Commissioners that the Travis County court is the only authoritative legal ruling for the county and the elections department use to conduct safe, secure and accessible elections.”
Trautman’s request considers three scenarios to expand the mail program based on processing 2 million, 1.2 million, and 700,000 mail voters. Trautman estimates this vote by mail expansion will require an additional $12 million for 2 million voters, $8 million for 1.2 million voters, and $3 million for 700,000 voters.
Paxton’s office fired back Friday, giving his opinion on what the law says in no uncertain terms.
“Mail ballots based on disability are specifically reserved for those who are legitimately ill and cannot vote in-person without assistance or jeopardizing their health,” Paxton said in his letter. “The integrity of our democratic election process must be maintained, and law established by our Legislature must be followed consistently. My office will continue to defend the integrity of Texas’s election laws.”
Paxton also mentioned the Texas Democrat’s lawsuit in Travis County.
“The lawsuit recently filed in Travis County District Court does not change or suspend the disability requirements required by the Texas Legislature,” Paxton said. “Pursuant to Texas law, the District Court’s order is stayed and has no effect during the ongoing appeal.”
District 128 Rep. Briscoe Cain, who asked Paxton’s office to conduct a criminal investigation into the Barbers Hill and Mont Belvieu May 2 elections, where mail-in balloting was encouraged due to COVID-19, applauded the AG’s letter.
“The Attorney General’s letter makes it clear that the Travis County court decision does not apply outside of Travis County,” Cain said.
“We stand by the legal advice the County Attorney’s Office has given Harris County officials: a person who could contract the COVID-19 virus by voting in person may request a mail ballot because the Election Code defines “disability” to include a “physical condition” that “prevents the voter from appearing” in person “without a likelihood . . . of injuring the voter’s health,” Harris County Attorney Ryan said Friday in response to Paxton’s letter.
“We are not talking about ‘fear’ or a ‘sickness’ but the ‘physical condition’ almost all of us share now: a lack of immunity to a deadly disease.”
Locally, there are two runoffs set for July 14.
One is between Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, the incumbent, and former Constable Ken Jones. The winner will face Republican Andre Hines in November.
There is a runoff in Chambers County in the Precinct 3 commissioner race. Incumbent Gary R. Nelson Sr. will face challenger Tommy Hammond in that race. The winner does not have a Democrat challenger in the general election.
On the Chambers County website, there is an option to request an application for a mail-in ballot.
Heather Hawthorne, Chambers County Clerk, said there is no upswing at this point for mail-in ballots.
“But it’s only May 1,” Hawthorne said. “We are prepared without additional budget money for July. I think it’s too early to tell for November, but the state/federal government has grant money available for COVID-19 election issues that I will apply for.”
To find out more about voting in Chambers County, visit https://www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.