Houston area health centers were awarded $1.1M in funds to improve telehealth and Bayside Clinic in Anahuac was one of the fortunate recipients.
Over $1.1M in federal grants were spread out to help combat the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said Monday and the Bayside Clinic was set to receive $399,038 of those monies.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Cornyn was happy that telehealth has been made a priority in Houston and Bayside Clinic officials were grateful to be tabbed as one of the award recipients.
“We were pleased to hear we were selected as a recipient for funding for the FCC telehealth grant. This additional funding will help support the costs associated with building a telehealth program for our rural healthcare system,” Executive Director Kaley Smith, said.
Hillendahil Community Health Center and the Hope Clinic in Houston were the other two facilities to receive award money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.