More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Harris county Thursday. Of those, 48 were in the City of Houston and 60 elsewhere in the county.
Houston has reported 506 confirmed cases in all. Its health department reported two more deaths Thursday, bringing the city’s total to six. Harris County has reported 449 confirmed cases outside of Houston with two deaths.
Most of the new cases now are attributed to “community spread.”
The southeast sector, which includes most of Baytown as well as Pasadena, Webster and neighboring cities, has seen 64 confirmed cases.
The Texas Dept. of State Health Services reports 4,669 confirmed cases statewide with 70 deaths.
