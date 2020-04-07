Pre-K student Derek Flores got a big surprise on his fifth birthday April 2nd when members of the Baytown Fire Department, social distancing, arrived to sing “Happy Birthday” to him and bring him presents. Derek attends Crockett Elementary in Goose Creek CISD.
