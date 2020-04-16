Watch for traffic detours around Hartman Bridge starting Friday

Look for detours Friday on the connection between Highway 146 and Business 146 near the Fred Hartman Bridge as construction moves forward for the Highway 99/Grand Parkway project.
Northbound traffic coming off the bridge onto Business 146 will have a detour overnight with the connector ramp closed 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Traffic will exit at West Main Street then take Lee Drive back to Business 146.
A longer-term detour that begins Friday will close the ramp from Business 146 to northbound Highway 146 for a month.
Truck traffic will be detoured at Lee Drive, then take West Main Street back to Highway 146.
Cars can turn right at Wyoming Street to Missouri Street and back to Highway 146 from there.
Traffic from Business 146 going south onto the Hartman Bridge will not be affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.