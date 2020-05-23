Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended the county’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” order through June 10.
On Thursday she also announced guidelines intended to protect workers who are returning to their jobs.
She said employers should not take adverse action against workers who have been quarantined, submit complaints or decline to work because of health concerns.
Employers should consider staggered shifts where practical to reduce the number of workers arriving and leaving at the same time, and should screen employees for symptoms each time their arrive on the job site. Workers should also wear face coverings.
The order also addressed cleaning and sanitation procedures as well as breaks for handwashing. Each work site should have a designated safety monitor.
Hidalgo said none of the rules conflict with re-opening orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, but instead are part of a safe return to business.
The complete order and guidelines are available at ReadyHarris.org.
Case report
Through Friday, Harris County Public Health reported 10,526 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those 6,128 cases were active and 4,181 people have recovered. Another 217 people have died.
The county reports 102 cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. Of those, 33 cases are active, 63 people have recovered and six people have died.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, six cases have been confirmed. Five people recovered and one person died.
In the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, 32 cases have been confirmed. Of those, 11 cases are active, 21 people have recovered and there were no deaths.
Chambers County has confirmed 58 cases. Of those, 50 people have recovered and there have been no deaths. Most of the cases, 41, have been in the western part of the county that includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 53,449 cases. That includes an estimated 22,068 active cases and 32,277 people who have recovered. There have been 1,480 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.