As Sterling Municipal Library gradually resumes services after the COVID-19 crisis, library staff wanted to help patrons find — and share — hope by creating a “Hope Tree.” The brightly decorated tree in the library parking lot is a place to share messages of hope.
Each day, crayons and paper leaves are left in a box next to the tree and anyone is invited to come share their own hopeful message.
Library director Jamie Eustace said that, while the library is still closed to the public, staff has been looking for ways to bring people together while still respecting social distancing.
The Hope Tree is a chance to be part of a group project without having to be part of a group.
Leaves on the tree contain such messages as, “Positive anything is better than negative nothing,” “Hope forever tells us that tomorrow will be better,” and “We’ll get through this together.”
Though face-to-face programs are canceled, the library’s Facebook page has story times, book recommendations and activities. Just go to Facebook and search for “Sterling Municipal Library.”
