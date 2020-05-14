The ongoing effort for the City of Baytown to be the new home of the USS Texas battleship received some unique publicity when Faust Distributing put up a Miller Lite Beer display in the form of the dreadnought at the Garth Road Kroger.
David Himsel, the Baytown Garth Road Kroger manager and councilman, talked about how the display was built.
“(Faust Distributing) had an idea to do something to celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day holiday and have a dual meaning with the push for Baytown to get the battleship,” Himsel said.
Along with the beer display, which is complete with fake cannons and a mannequin sailor, is a 24-foot sign of the Fred Hartman Bridge. The plan is to place the historic ship at Bayland Island within sight of the bridge if the Battleship Foundation awards Baytown with it.
“They told me about it and sold me on it,” Himsel said. “Everybody is coming in and taking pictures of it, getting photo ops. It is pretty well done.”
The Bring the Battleship to Baytown Committee consisting of the City of Baytown, Lee College and prominent citizens put together a response to the Battleship Foundation’s requests for proposals. Despite COVID-19 practically shutting everything down, the committee and city were able to submit an RFP to the Foundation by deadline.
“I cannot imagine that anyone has a better sales pitch then we do,” Himsel said. “To have a national monument right here … that is just a once in a lifetime opportunity for this town.”
Himsel said hopes to keep the battleship display up through July 4.
