Through Thursday, 4,306 people have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. Of these 3,385 cases are considered active, 858 people have recovered and 63 people have died.
There have been 39 confirmed cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown.
Chambers County has reported 34 confirmed cases, which includes three people in the hospital and 17 people who have recovered. There have been no deaths. Of those, 23 were in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Across the state of Texas, there have been 16,455 cases reported. Of those, about 1,459 people are currently in hospitals, about 3,677 have recovered, and 393 people have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.