Former Baytonian Rusty Brockman, 70, has begun his first term as mayor of New Braunfels.
Brockman, who spent 17 years previously as the town’s Chamber of Commerce.
Brockman was born in Terre Haute, Indiana and he and his family moved to Baytown in the 1950s and considered it their home until 1985.
The mayor spent his public school years within the Goose Creek CISD system and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1968.
He attended Concordia Lutheran College in Austin, Lee College in Baytown and the University of Houston where he graduated for a degree in health and physical education in 1974.
He was a coach and teacher in Baytown, working with classes and teams at the elementary and junior high levels.
Brockman later moved on to Clear Lake, but prior to that he married M’Liss Probst in 1975 and the couple gave birth to sons Stephen and Christopher in Baytown.
He began working with Humble ISD as an administrator before holding various assistant principal and principal positions. In 1994 he moved to the central Humble office and worked there until he retired in 2001.
In 2001, Brockman was hired as the Director of Economic Development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and held this position for 17 years and retired from the post in 2018.
After retiring from the Chamber, he became the Community Relations Coordinator for Balcones Cemex-Quarry and Cement Plant in New Braunfels.
— Alan Dale
