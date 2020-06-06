Baytown homes to be rehabilitated
Council approved an ordinance to reconstruct two homes in Baytown under the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program for low-income folks.
City Manager Rick Davis said the homes are being reconstructed through the city’s Housing and Urban Development funds.
The homes are located at 1608 Oak Street and 121 E. Gulf Street to Villarreal YCIA Builders.
The Oak Street is proposed to be $95,500 and entails a three-bedroom and one-bath home in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. It measures about 1,100-square-feet. The existing 786-square-foot home was built in 1950 and required extensive repairs that exceed the program’s $25,000 limit for repairs. The estimate for repairs totaled over $60,000.
The Gulf Street project is also proposed to be $95,500. Its plan is the same as the Oak Street project. The existing 1,752-square-foot home was built in 1950. It requires extensive repairs that exceed the program’s $25,000 limit for repairs. The estimate for repairs totaled over $49,000.
Thompson annexation OK’d
Council approved a service agreement with Charles Caldwell for the voluntary annexation of about 3 acres of land at 6610 Thompson Road.
City Manager Rick Davis said the area will most likely be zoned as light industrial. “LI fits the Future Land Use Plan prescription for that area,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.