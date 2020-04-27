Baytown woman marks 100 birthday

Anastacia Diaz de Martinez celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with a car parade and a visit from the mayor. Back row from left are, Baytown mayor Brandon Capetillo, Paula Martínez and Guillermo Martínez Jr; In front is Anastacia Diaz de Martínez. (Photo by Irma Johnson)
It might be the age of a pandemic, but Anastacia Díaz de Martínez has lived longer than COVID-19 and let everyone know she is here to stay.
Behind the love and support of her family, Martinez celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday in Baytown with a car parade to highlight the event.
Her daughter, Paula Martinez ordered a birthday yard sign to be placed in her front yard, where Anastacia Martinez lives. The house was decorated with a purple, lavender, white and silver color scheme.
““It was nice to see so many people in the parade.” Anastacia said. “It was beautiful, they made my birthday special. I wish I could’ve hugged them all.”
The birthday girl then sat outside and watching approximately 20 cars proceed by to honor a special milestone.
“We had a huge birthday party planned to celebrate my mother’s 100th birthday,” Paula said. “Unfortunately, we had to cancel it due to COVID-19. We are sad not to be able to celebrate such a monumental birthday in a special way.”
Yet, they found a way to do so in their own way.
“My grandmother was excited about her birthday party and was even more excited to see family members that she had not seen in years,” granddaughter Irma Johnson said. “She was going to meet several great-great-grandchildren for the first time.
“We did not want her birthday to go unnoticed and uncelebrated so we planned the birthday car parade so that she can at least see a few of her local family and friends from a distance.”
Anastacia Martinez has seven children, 23 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 61 great-great-grandchildren.
“We were looking forward to taking pictures of my mother-in-law’s family,” Guillermo Martinez said. “Especially since she treasures family photos.”
Of course, not being able to embrace their matriarch makes the moment a good one with an asterisk.
“We are heartbroken that on such a special occasion, we will not be able to physically hug her and give her the affection that she deserves,” great-grandson Christian Johnson said.
The stay-at-home recommendations and social distancing has admittedly been tough for Anastacia Martinez as she communicates with family.
“Since my grandmother is hard of hearing, it is difficult to speak with her over the phone. We mostly use Facetime to look at each other, blow kisses and wave while my mom tries to tell her what we say,” Irma Johnson said. “I do not think she quite understands the effect that the pandemic has had on our daily routines. When we stop by their house, we stay on the back porch and wave from the other side of the sliding glass door. I can tell that she really misses the physical connection.
“My grandmother is a quiet and reserved lady. She has dedicated her life to her family and to prayer.”
