By Matt Hollis
U.S. Representative Brian Babin of the 36th Congressional District was the guest of honor during a virtual Rotary Club of Baytown meeting.
Babin provided an update on various subjects during the Wednesday meeting, including re-opening the country, the Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 testing, infrastructure bills, and a possible second stimulus package.
On the subject of COVID-19, Babin said he has never seen anything like it in his life.
“I dare say that no one else has, either. We are in uncharted waters, and we are learning more about this thing each and every day,” Babin said. “We talk to the doctors, researchers, the team (President Donald Trump) has put together under Vice President Mike Pence. And our state has been doing a fantastic job as well.”
Babin said he has talked with a lot of folks that say they are ready to return to work.
“We want to do it in a safe and a common-sense measure that will keep us from having more cases of COVID-19 as we go forward,” he said. “This economy needs to re-open. We need to work and income.”
Don Coffey, a Rotary Club of Baytown member, asked Babin about the Friday vote for a second round of stimulus checks.
“Part of that is voting without having to be in Washington, D.C. Do you think it will get done?” Coffey asked.
“It will probably pass the House, but I probably will not vote for it,” Babin said. “We have 230 years of precedent of going up there, but we are taking great precautions. We vote alphabetically, we wear masks, and everything is clean and scrubbed down between votes. And we go in as groups. This next package is, quite frankly, a $3 trillion-dollar package, and there are some things that are really hard for me to swallow, like election reform that I do not believe is germane to the COVID-19 situation. This is supposed to be COVID-19-related, and it is hard for me to see the connections there. This is a bill for (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi). I have talked to other Democrats, both from Texas. They are concerned there has not been enough discussion. So, I am not even sure if all the Democrats will vote for it.”
Coffey further inquired where the money is coming from.
“You and your offspring,” Babin said. “No American is responsible for this. This was forced upon us. The economy was the best, and now it is the worst. But we are going to get out of this thing.”
Babin also spoke about Cedar Bayou.
“When I spoke last year, I said the Cedar Bayou dredging project received $9 million funding in pre-construction and design of that phase of the project,” he said. “Since that time, I have worked with various local and business stakeholders to fund this project, which has been authorized over 20 years. I am happy to say in February, the Trump Administration allocated full funding for Cedar Bayou. That is a $32.1 million full payment for U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for the 2020 workplan to get it going.”
Babin added Covestro would help with the funding of this project.
“Benefits from both of these projects will help enhance our community as well as local businesses and even our national and world economy,” Babin said.
On infrastructure, Babin said since he serves on the U.S. House Transportation Infrastructure Committee, he is advocating as much as he can about the immense needs of infrastructure improvements in southeast Texas.
“One of my priority items is replacing the I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River outside of Baytown. This is a traffic choke point,” he said. “We’ve seen a good number of barge strikes over the last few years as recently as a few months ago. It recently re-opened. I have been working with (the Texas Department of Transportation) and Baytown to resolve these issues.”
Babin said he is also working on the Water Resources Development Act of 2020.
“It is an important, significant package, and it is at a stalemate in the House and Senate,” Babin said. “We are working to re-authorize this water bill, and we expect to see a draft of the bill next month.”
Babin said it would be vital for Baytown for the bill to pass.
“Baytown is not called ‘Bay-town’ for nothing,” he said. “You are on the water. We have water resources, and it could not be more important for our economy, jobs, and for production and transporting goods. Our district is so significant for the health of our economy. We absolutely are without a doubt the epicenter of the energy industry.”
Babin said the Paycheck Protection Program is the most popular part of the CARES Act and has been utilized much by small business owners.
“The numbers from the Small Business Administration show that the PPP program has provided critical support to millions of small businesses and tens of millions hard-working employees,” Babin said. “Businesses apply for PPP loans directly through their lenders.”
Babin said when planning for the PPP, they designed it in a way where people could go to local lenders. In the first round of the PPP distribution, Babin said Texas had the second-highest in funding.
“This program has now processed more than half a trillion-dollars in economic support,” Babin said.
Babin said many of the Economic Injury Disaster Loans were “successfully obtained.”
“They are structured on an employee basis from $1,000 up to $10,000, and many are in pending status as the agency had to cease the process of loans due to the exhausting of the funds before the passage of recent legislation to replace those funds,” Babin said.
The SBA resumed the act of processing loan applications May 4.
Babin said the way COVID-19 is going to be defeated is by testing.
“We have to develop to have the ability to have rapid tests that tell us who has an active case,” Babin said.
Babin said donating plasma would be a huge help.
“We have 8.5 million tests performed in the country, with thousands more happening more each day,” Babin said. “ We have loosened up regulations to allow companies to cut through red tape in developing tests and vaccines, and good therapeutic cures for this disease.”
Babin said the State Department of Health and the Texas Department of Emergency Management released testing numbers and shows a little more than half of a million tests have been completed in Texas.
