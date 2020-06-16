During the council work session, there was a discussion on the resident’s use of golf carts.
Despite Baytown not having a golf course, some residents want to be able to use their golf carts for short journeys such as to the store.
City Manager Rick Davis said the State of Texas allows golf type of vehicles to be driven within a two-mile radius of a golf course.
You can drive on roads that are 35 mph or under, but you cannot go on to Garth or the highway,” Davis said.
Since there are no golf courses in Baytown, Davis said it is illegal to drive a golf cart on a road in town, unless the council approves an ordinance allowing golf carts to be driven in Baytown.
“If they do, they would be still restricted to streets 35 mph and also carry other identifying marks on the golf cart as described by the Department of Motor Vehicles,” Davis said. “This could be a sign that says slow vehicle or other lights or horn. Those are stipulated by state law.”
Davis said Councilman Bob Hoskins noticed there were several people who owned golf carts.
“It is a convenient way for people to go short distances,” Davis said. “People use them to drive to the grocery store, and they are usually elderly and do not want to drive in their vehicles. And we are developing a network of trails in town and expanding the kind of vehicles that can be on them.”
Davis emphasized the trail expansion is not part of this initiative.
“We are just looking at how to encourage and inspire and facilitate non-vehicular transportation,” he said. “We did a survey of other cities in the areas. A majority are silent or expressively prohibit it, but there are some that allow it. It is a bell curve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.