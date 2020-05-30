ExxonMobil donates $200,000 to United Way

ExxonMobil made a $200,000 donation to United Way at the Hearts and Hands food drive held at Robert E. Lee High School Saturday morning. This is part of their annual contribution to United Way, but Connie Tilton of ExxonMobil said they wanted to give United Way a head start in helping the community during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
ExxonMobil Public and Government Affairs Manager Aaron Stryk elaborated, “It is sobering to see so many different organizations working together today, United Way, Rotary, Hearts and Hands, ExxonMobil, Faith Family Church and so many others. We wanted to recognize United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County as our leader in helping so many different agencies to help get our community through this storm.
We need strong leadership.
“Historically, ExxonMobil has been a long time partner of United Way. Each year we give them an annual contribution, which usually happens in the fall as part of our employee campaign.
“Because of all the demand for their services, we wanted to accelerate that time table. We are giving them $200,000 up front to support all the work they are doing right now. We are really appreciative of what United Way is doing. We are proud to be here serving along side you (United Way).”
United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County Chairman Nick Woolery said, “We continually thank ExxonMobil. United Way is volunteer-led. You can see today why it is so successful. We need volunteers to make an impact in the community, but we need the money as well, so ExxonMobil has consistently been a leader in the community for decades. We appreciate the continued support.”
Lori Rumfield of United Way was also handing out ExxonMobil donated gas cards to the first cars in line at the food drive. One driver told Rumfield, “Thank you so much. Now I can get to my job interview.”
There is so much need.
If you are interested in giving to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund of United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County:
- General questions & inquiries about the COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be directed to Lori Rumfield at lorir@unitedwaygbacc.org or intern@unitedwaygbacc.org.
- If you are a nonprofit interested in support from the fund, please complete this online form
- For interested corporate donors and partners, please contact Traci Dillard at tracid@unitedwaygbacc.org.
- Donations can be made online by clicking here or calling 281.424.5922.
- If you would like to make a donation by check, please mail to: UWGBACC, 5309 Decker Dr., Baytown, TX 77520
