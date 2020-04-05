On Friday Harris County and the City of Houston combined their reporting of COVID-19 cases, so there are no longer separate reports for City of Houston and the rest of the county.
Also on Friday, the number of confirmed cases in the county moved above 1,000 for the first time, up to 1,106.
Of those, 930 are active cases, 163 patients have recovered and 13 people have died.
Most of Baytown is in the county’s southeast sector, which includes all of the county south of Interstate 10 and east of Interstate 45, including the parts of Houston in that area.
On Friday, the southeast sector had a combined total of 92 active cases. Eighteen people had recovered from the virus and one had died. More than half of those cases were people below the age of 50.
Across Texas, 5,330 cases had been confirmed through Friday and 90 deaths reported.
Due to an early press deadline, this report does not include numbers from Saturday. Daily numbers are available online at www.readyharris.org.
