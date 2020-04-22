Steve McCorquodale, director of the Lee College Small Business Development Center spoke with the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, April 21 via a virtual meeting and updated members on financial help for small businesses.
McCorquodale gave updates on loan programs currently available to small business owners, non-profits and sole-proprietors, as well as the expected additional funding for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Payroll Protection Program loans.
According to McCorquodale, “Last Thursday morning, April 16, the SBD regent received an email that the SBA had stopped accepting Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications because they ran out of funds. The EIDL program is operated by the SBA, separate from the $349 billion Payroll Protection Program. The federal government normally provides Economic Injury Disaster Loans to businesses hurt by hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.
“On March 12, the SBA expanded this program to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus. Demand for the EIDL quickly overwhelmed the SBA system. The first week their system crashed almost daily. They had received over 3 million applications and lacked the staff to handle them.
“If you are approved and received a confirmation number or a loan number, you will eventually get the funds. They do not make you aware the funds have been released. Check your bank account. They will direct deposit the funds into your account.
“When the EIDL is hopefully re-funded, additional funding will be provided for businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Applications are at sba.gov.
Also last Thursday, they had stopped taking applications for the Payroll Protection Program, because they ran out of funding. We have heard last Friday, SBA claimed a
1,661,367 loan count with a net approved dollar amount of $342,277,995,000, an overall average loan of $206,000.
“Texas had 134,737 applications with over $28 billion approved.
“California had 112,967 applications with over $33 billion approved.
“The top recipient category of this program was the construction industry with over 13% of the dollar amount awarded.
“If there are additional funds put into the PPP program, they will go extremely fast.
“If you are interested in applying time is of the essence. Do not wait.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) is for any small business with fewer than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons, private non-profit organizations, faith-based organizations, or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by COVID-19 and has been in business since January 3, 2020.
The maximum loan is $2 million. Applicants who apply for this loan may request an advance Emergency EIDL grant in the amount of $1,000 per employee up to $10,000. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is the lender and the program period run through December 31, 2020.
Eligible expenses are payroll costs, including benefits, fixed operating expenses, such as mortgage, rent or lease, accounts payable, and some bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.
The interest rate for EIDL assistance is 3.75% for businesses or 2.75% for non-profits.
The term duration is up to 30 years and depends on the needs of the borrower. There is an automatic one-year deferment, so the first payment is not due for a full year.
There is no loan forgiveness for an EIDL, however, the emergency EIDL grant advance of up to $10,000 is forgiven. The grant must be used for the following expenses: providing paid sick leave to employees unable to work due to the direct effect of the COVID-19; maintaining payroll to retain employees during business disruptions or substantial slowdowns; meeting increased cost to obtain materials unavailable from the applicant’s original source due to interrupted supply chains; making rent or mortgage payments; repaying obligations that cannot be met due to revenue losses.
Loans of $25,000 or less require no collateral. They will ask you to sign a UCC1 (Uniform Commercial Code). Required documents include the application SBA Form 5, IRS Form 4506T, most recent federal income tax returns for the business, a personal financial statement SBA Form 1143, and SBA Form 2202 or a similar schedule of liabilities listing all fixes debts. To apply visit disasterloan.sba.gov.
The Payroll Protection Program (PPP) is a loan designed to provide direct incentive for small businesses to keep their employees on the payroll, and is based on the SBA’s existing 7(a) loan program. The maximum loan amount is $10,000,000 through approved SBA lenders. The program period runs through June 30, 2020, covering eight weeks of eligible expenses after receiving the loan.
Eligible expenses include payroll and benefits, interest on mortgage obligations incurred before Feb. 15, 2020, rent under a lease agreement in force before Feb. 15, and utilities for which service began prior to Feb. 15.
The interest rate is 1% for all borrowers. Term is up to two years and no payment is due until six months after the loan origination date.
Loan forgiveness is available as long as 75% of the PPP loan proceeds are used for payroll costs. Loan forgiveness will be reduced if a business decreases the number of full-time and decreases wages of more than 25% for any employee that earned less than $100,000 in 2019.
No collateral is required. Required documentation may vary by lender, and must include the lender application and payroll expenses.
You can apply for both the EIDL and the PPP. You cannot use the loan proceeds to cover the same business expenses.
There is also an SBA Express Bridge Loan, which allows small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing and can be a term loan or used to bridge the gap while applying for a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
This loan has fast turnaround, up to $25,000, and will be repaid in full or in part by proceeds from the EIDL loan.
Small Business Administration Debt Relief will automatically pay the principle, interest and fees of current 7(a) 504 and microloans for a period of six months.
Most of the time you are pre-approved.
Regarding unemployment benefits, anyone who is unemployed due to the pandemic after January 27, 2020 can apply for unemployment benefits. Everyone who qualifies for at least some minimum amount of unemployment benefits will qualify for the additional $600 per week if employment was impacted by the pandemic. To find our more contact the Texas Workforce Commission.
As of last week, 1.2 million Texans had filed for unemployment since March 14, 2020. That is more than $400 million in benefits paid out, one year and a half of benefits paid out in one month.
The Lee College Small Business Development Center is located at 909 Decker Drive, Suite 105, Baytown, TX 77520. Call 281-425-6309 or visit: http://www.lee.edu/workforce/sbdc/.
The Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Region has 14 centers covering 32 counties in Southeast Texas. The program provides management assistance, with the goal of job creation for the tax base of the community. Lee College has hosted the SBDC program since 1986.
