Upcoming food distribution events
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Hillside Church/Iglesia Hillside, 12319 Highway 146 in Mont Belvieu.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive, from 9-11 a.m.
Wednesday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main St.
June 27: Hearts and Hands of Baytown, 9 a.m. to noon, Robert E. Lee High School, 1809 Market Street.
July 1: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive, from 9-11 a.m.
Father’s Day at the Showbiz Cinema
It has been 40 years since Raiders of the Lost Ark hit the big screen in all its glory. For those looking for an activity this weekend on Father’s Day, consider a movie for guys who like movies and visit Showbiz Cinema to see Indiana Jones searching for the lost Arc of the Covenant the way it was supposed to be seen.
Showbiz will screen a pristine digital copy for $5 starting Friday is SDX. Check owbizcinemas.com/cinema-info/baytown/ for showtimes.
The theater is located at 10550 I-10 Service Road in Baytown.
