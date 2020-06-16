Chambers County Sheriff deputies arrested a Hankamer man for possessing cocaine and crack with the intent to distribute, law enforcement officials said.
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Thursday, deputies acted on a narcotics search warrant, signed by Judge Randy McDonald, 344th District Court. It was for a home in the 800 block of Albritton Gully Road, Hankamer.
Hawthorne said deputies discovered the sole occupant of the residence, 40-year-old Michael Mayes of Hankamer, possessed a quantity of powder cocaine and crack cocaine.
“The narcotics found in possession of Mayes showed to be possessed with the intent to distribute,” Hawthorne said.
Mayes, a convicted felon, also possessed a firearm.
Mayes was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, for the powder cocaine and the crack cocaine. He was also charged for unlawful possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Mayes was taken to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office jail, Hawthorne said.
