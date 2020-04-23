With Friday’s slight loosening of social distancing limitations, Baytonians get another way to pass the time as Sterling Municipal Library plans to offer curbside book checkout.
Library Director Jamie Eustace said that, barring a change in orders from the state or county, library patrons will again be able to reserve books online or by telephone then come to the library to get them.
The process will be much like the process used earlier in the COVID-19 crisis, with the change that library staff will place the books in the patron’s car trunk rather than handing them through the window to further reduce potential for virus transmission.
The library building remains closed to the public and all activities other than online activities are still canceled.
Curbside pickup and phone services will be available beginning Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and from
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The library phone number is 281-427-7331, extension 2. You can call to speak with a librarian to order books or order them online at www.baytownlibrary.org.
When you arrive at the library, call that number again from your car and a staff member will bring your books out to you.
Eustace said items should be available for same-day pickup, depending on demand.
Books may not be returned curbside, but may be returned through the book return slot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in its guidelines on preventing the spread of the coronavirus at child care centers, says, “Children’s books, like other paper-based materials such as mail or envelopes, are not considered a high risk for transmission and do not need additional cleaning or disinfection procedures.”
