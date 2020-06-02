Patients with UnitedHealthcare have some good news since an agreement for a new contract with Houston Methodist hospitals has been finalized, ending a six-month stalemate.
The agreement ensures UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans can continue receiving care at Houston Methodist hospitals and from its physicians. This includes Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital on Garth Road.
The new, multi-year relationship became effective Monday, meaning UnitedHealthcare members now have
in-network access to Houston Methodist hospitals.
“We are pleased to reach this agreement with UnitedHealthcare so our patients can continue receiving unparalleled medical care at Houston Methodist,” Marc Bloom, Houston Methodist president and CEO, said. “During negotiations, our only concerns were for our patients and for the opportunity to continue providing high-quality care to the whole community.”
The insurance company was equally as pleased to see the end of the negotiations and a new contract signed.
“We recognize and appreciate that the care Houston Methodist provides is not only important but also personal to our members, and we know the negotiations process has been difficult for them,” Dave Milich, UnitedHealthcare in Texas CEO, said. “Our top priority throughout this process was ensuring the more than 1 million members we’re honored to serve in Houston have access to quality, affordable health care, and this new agreement accomplishes that goal. We appreciate Houston Methodist’s collaboration in helping achieve this outcome.”
Ever since Jan. 1, when the previous contract between the insurance company and hospital system expired, the two entities had been unable to agree on a new contract. This meant patients with UnitedHealthcare could not go to Methodist hospitals, including Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital unless they wanted to pay out-of-network prices.
Houston Methodist had claimed UnitedHealthcare reduced previously negotiated rates for how much they charge for care. UnitedHealthcare said Houston Methodist was charging too much for services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.