By Michael Pineda
It was over 18 years ago that celebrating Mother’s Day was the furthest thing from Kerry Tilton’s mind.
Tilton, a young woman in her own right, was staring at the uncertain future of becoming a single mother. It was a scary place to be.
“I think I cried every day,” she said. “I am bringing another person into the world and I am wondering, ‘Am I going to be a good enough mom? Do I deserve her?’ Because I grew up with a wonderful family and my parents were so tremendous.”
Fast forward to this past week and there was Tilton once again caught in an emotional state. Tilton, who works for Goose Creek CISD as a Coordinator of Risk Management, had over 17 years of motherhood hit her like a force of nature when she picked up her daughter Emily’s cap and gown for graduation from Barbers Hill.
“I lost it, it was horrible,” she said. “It was very symbolic.”
This weekend is another landmark of sorts as Emily spends her last Mother’s Day at home before leaving for college. The day may not be enough for Kerry, who like so many in this day and age, has served the dual roles of mother and father, raising her as a single parent. It has provided a lifetime of lessons.
“You always want to raise your kids in a traditional environment and it’s not always possible,” she said. “She and I had to find out what is traditional in the dynamics of our family. Every day it is evolving. We learn from each other and we grow from each other.
“Emily never desired another family. She never had complaints wishing her family was like everyone else. My dad has been her father figure and they are best friends. She not only loves my parents (Kenneth and Gayle) she likes them.
Kerry added Emily’s Mommy Christina (Lopez) was part of her village raising her.
The village was necessary as Kerry balanced a professional career and her future ambitions with raising a daughter.
“It was impossible to balance in some scenarios,” she said. “I was coaching, teaching and going to school. That is where my support system was incredible. I couldn’t have done it without my parents. As an administrator, there will be 16-hour days to prepare for testing. I would make sure I take a break, see her at my parent’s house and go back to work. One thing about Emily is we always talk.”
Kerry said it was about the time Emily was in seventh grade she began to think she would make it as a parent. It took realizing perfection is not attainable but doing the best you can is.
“Every day you question as a parent, but at that time, you are making the best decision possible,” she said.
Turns out she did pretty well. Kerry has plenty to be proud of as Emily does well in school and was a standout tennis player like her mother. She is also an outstanding young lady.
“Whenever I hear from people how polite, kind and thoughtful she is when I am not there, that is a true testament of who your kids are,” Kerry said, “how they act when they are not around you.”
For Emily’s part, she said her mother has made her a better person, always patient with her and wanting the best. While acknowledging the ups and downs common with parent and children, she said they work through it. They can fight, which is not often, and they can be fine five minutes later.
“She has been my best friend,” Emily said. “It’s a different kind of bond. Having a single mother and with us two being in the house, we are always together, and that bond just develops more because you are always with that person.”
The last few months have been a mixed blessing as Emily prepares to begin a new phase of her life. Senior year has been cut short, but the time spent at home has allowed mother and daughter to bond even closer.
“I would not change it for anything,” Kerry said.
While Emily has spoken about Lee College, she is leaning toward the University of Texas in San Antonio with the full support of Kerry, who will begin her own journey as well.
“Thank God I have a job I love,” she said. “Maybe I can start playing tennis again. Bottom line, this is her time to go and find her path. No matter how much my heart is hurting, this is her time. As sad as it is because you want to keep them in a bubble. It is fun watching them grow up and I learn from her.
“I will be okay. In the end, it will be okay.”
