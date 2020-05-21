The Goose Creek CISD board paid tribute to the members of the Class of 2020 that are going into the military this year. The district had decided to hold a virtual graduation ceremony as well as a face-to-face ceremony in July. Some of the seniors are going into the military and will be unable to attend the face-to-face ceremony. The board chose to honor each one with a video presentation at its meeting.
The students are:
Allysa Carbajal, U.S. Army
Rubi Herrera, U.S. Navy
Torrance Hilstock, U.S. Army Reserve
Brenden Ross, U.S. Navy
Abraham Casas, U.S. Marine Corps
Jaylen Ford, U.S. Air Force
Elian Richarte, U.S. Marine Corps
Daniel Flores, U.S. Army
Marcus Botello, U.S. Navy
Logan Griffin, U.S. Army
Trenton Brown, U.S. Navy
Alexander Main, U.S. Army
Christian Cockle, U.S. Navy
Colby Buenrostro, U.S. Army Reserve
Nikko Mark Lagrada, U.S. Navy
Gustavo Hernandez, U.S. Marine Corps
Logan Lopez, U.S. Navy
Bryan Lomax, U.S. Marine Corps
Aubrey Griffin, U.S. Air Force
Cody Mead, U.S. Marine Corps
Kylar Samuels, U.S. Army
Travis Roach, U.S. Marine Corps
Lexus Harrington, U.S. Marine Corps
Nolan Welfl, U.S. Marine Corps
Ezekiel Soogrim, U.S. Marine Corps
Jocelynn Rueda, U.S. National Guard
LuzMaday Contreras, U.S. Navy
Aries Salazar, U.S. National
Guard Giovanni Deleon, U.S. Navy
—Matt Hollis
