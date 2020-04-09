The number of COVID-19 cases in Chambers County has risen to 22.
Ryan Holzaepfel, Chambers County fire marshal, updated the dashboard created by the county and the City of Mont Belvieu at 5 p.m. Wednesday to show the county’s confirmed cases had gone up from 19 the previous day to 22.
The new cases were reported to be in mid-county, which was four Wednesday. West Chambers remained at 12 while the eastern part of the county stayed at three cases.
According to the dashboard’s numbers, a total of 242 people had been tested with six recoveries and no deaths. None are reported to be hospitalized.
The percentage of men in the county listed as a confirmed case is 40.91%, while the women’s percentage is 59.09%.
To visit the dashboard, log on to https://montbelvieu.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/80511e2f638347228263cb563142adcc.
Holzaepfel, as the county’s public information officer, also stated that the Texas Supreme Court has ruled child custody and visitation rights are not affected by government orders concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency order does not replace or amend previous orders but clarifies a person’s right to custody or access to a child under a court order remains in place under the existing trial court order in all instances.
The order states, “possession of and access to a child shall not be affected by any shelter-in-place order or other order restricting movement issued by a governmental entity that arises from an epidemic or pandemic, including what is commonly referred to as the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The order also does not prevent parties from altering an agreement if court orders allow it. Court orders can also be modified on an emergency basis.
The order expires May 8, unless extended by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in Texas.
