A number of Lee College students won’t have to worry about filling up their gas tanks this summer thanks to a generous donation from ExxonMobil in Baytown. The company donated 150 gas gift cards worth a total of $3,000 to Lee College students who need help paying for gas to travel to work, run essential errands, or care for family members.
“We’ve heard about the many Lee College students who have been affected by this pandemic and have a great need,” said ExxonMobil Baytown Public & Government Affairs Manager, Aaron Stryk. “The goal is to offer some relief for those struggling by providing an ExxonMobil gas gift card, as every bit of savings can help when money is tight.”
The College will distribute the gas gift cards worth $20 each to students who have identified a specific need for fuel assistance through the Lee Cares program. The gas gift cards can be used at any Exxon or Mobil gas station.
“So much of our daily lives has been altered, and we don’t know how long that will last,” said Lee College President, Dr. Lynda Villanueva. “But one constant our students can count on is that Lee College cares, and we will do everything we can to help them through this uncertain time. We greatly value our partnership with ExxonMobil, and we are thankful for this generous donation that will help us meet an immediate need for our students.”
The Lee Cares Emergency Fund assists students by providing emergency financial assistance to students enrolled during the Spring 2020 term who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Award amounts and disbursement of funds are made on a case-by-case basis. Awards do not require repayment.
For information on the program or to apply for a gift card, visit http://www.lee.edu/coronavirus/lee-cares/.
