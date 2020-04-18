Although many elections have moved to November because the COVID-19 pandemic there is an election moving ahead in Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD. Early voting for those West Chambers County elections starts on Monday.
Early voting for the joint election starts at 8 a.m. Monday at the C. T. Joseph Conference Center,
Barbers Hill ISD, 9600 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu. The early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and April 28.
On the ballot for Mont Belvieu is a mayoral race between incumbent Nick Dixon and challenger Kevin Yeager. Council Position 1 and 2 are on the ballot as well. No. 1 incumbent Mike Pomykal is running unopposed. The No. 2 Position is contested with two vying for the seat. They are Mickey Bertrand and Laurie Guidry. The seat’s incumbent, Ricky Shelton, has announced he is not seeking re-election.
On the Barbers Hill ISD side, a $277.5 million bond referendum is up for a vote. The bond was called for by the district’s board in January. It is designed to addressed growth within the district.
Also, on the Barbers Hill ballot are some board member races. For Position No. 1, incumbent George Barrera is running unopposed for another term. Position No. 2 incumbent Clint Pipes is being challenged by Brandie Ybarra.
For those voting in person, the city and school district have implemented some safeguards to help protect people from contracting COVID-19. They have consolidated the polling location to a single place, the C.T. Joseph Conference Center. Plus, six-foot distance markers are being placed on the floors of polling location so voters can adhere to social distancing guidelines. Poll workers will have alcohol-based hand sanitizer available.
Counter-top screens will separate voters and poll workers. Monitors will make certain no more than 10 people are in the polling area at one time. Poll workers will also have N95 masks and gloves. Each voter will have a disposable stylus to use while they are voting. In addition, curbside voting is available.
Voting by mail is also an option. Application forms for mail-in voting should be printed, signed and mailed to Early Voting Clerk, ATTN: Lesa Hall, P.O. Box 1108, Mont Belvieu, TX 77580. All completed mail-in ballot applications must be received by Monday. Monday is also the last day to request a mail-in ballot.
Election Day is May 2. In-person voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the C. T. Joseph Conference Center, Barbers Hill ISD, 9600 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu.
To obtain a mail-in ballot form, visit https://www.montbelvieu.net/210/Election-Information or https://www.bhisd.net/district/elections.
