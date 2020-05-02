Emergencies are still emergencies—even during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re experiencing concerning symptoms that require immediate medical attention, don’t let your fear of catching COVID-19 keep you from heading to the emergency room.
During a pandemic, it’s easy to let fear and anxiety take over to the point that you may push the rest of your health to the side. But it’s crucial that you to take acute illnesses as seriously as the coronavirus. Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital provides the following information on seeking emergency care during the pandemic.
If you have anxiety or fear about going to an emergency room right now, you’re probably not alone. But whether it’s through the efforts of our ER doctors and nurses or our housekeeping staff, you can rest assured that Houston Methodist Baytown’s Emergency Department is safe. Practices such as isolating contagious patients and thoroughly disinfecting rooms, workspaces and surfaces are regular practices for us, but we are being even more vigilant in these efforts now.
Houston Methodist Baytown, as well as all Houston Methodist Emergency Care Centers, are also taking additional precautions to keep patients and staff safe, including:
• Providing all patients with a mask as they arrive
• Screening patients before they walk in the door
• Thoroughly disinfecting patient rooms, as well as surfaces in common areas and employee workspaces
• Isolating suspected COVID-19 patients in a separate area
• Ensuring social distancing in waiting rooms
• Increasing housekeeping hours
• Screening all employees before they enter
What’s Considered an Emergency?
Now’s not the time to venture out of your house unnecessarily, but leaving home becomes necessary during an emergency. A medical emergency is a rapid onset of serious, debilitating or painful symptoms that have the potential to impact your life, limbs or bodily function.
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
• Abdominal or stomach pain accompanied by nausea and vomiting
• Bodily trauma, especially to the head or spine
• Fever of 100.4 degrees or higher that persists
• Headache accompanied by fever and confusion
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• Severe shortness of breath
• Stroke symptoms, including face drooping, arm weakness, difficulty talking, dizziness, blurred vision, intense headache and confusion
• Severe burns
If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, seek emergency care as soon as possible. Some serious symptoms, such as chest pain and those associated with stroke, are time sensitive, and the risk of losing function or even your life increases the longer medical attention is delayed. In these events, consider calling 911 so you can receive immediate medical attention.
Which Symptoms Can Wait?
When deciding if your symptoms warrant emergency care or are just annoying, ask yourself the following two questions:
• Did these symptoms appear suddenly?
• Do these symptoms have the potential to threaten my life?
If your answer is “no” to these questions, you may want to consider scheduling a video appointment with your doctor (or an in-person appointment, if necessary) instead of visiting the emergency room. If you don’t have a doctor, you can speak to a Houston Methodist virtual urgent care provider 24/7, or you can find a primary care physician by visiting Find-a-Doctor at houstonmethodist.org/baytown and calling the provider’s number or calling 281-428-2273 for help finding a doctor.
