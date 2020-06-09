Following two days in which peaceful crowds marched in support of a national effort to call attention to use of force by police, and specifically in protest of local incidents where force used by Baytown police officers has been questioned, Mayor Brandon Capetillo responded with a social media post outlining four principles in developing a plan for moving forward.
“I believe in order to implement effective change and sustainable results, it takes a very strategic approach and will likely not happen overnight,” he said.
The four principles he outlined were:
1. Execute appropriate BPD personnel changes or assignments within the requirements of civil service law and due process,
2. Reinforce our policy of zero tolerance for any and all shows of excessive force,
3. Work within the framework of the Citizens Engagement Advisory Committee to create a forum of inclusion and safety, where citizens can share concerns and ideas, and
4. Require the development of a strategic plan for building citizen equity and strengthening community relations.
Capetillo did not get into specifics of what changes may occur in personnel or assignments.
He said, “I expect that based on scheduled retirements and other personnel actions will result in continuing to develop the most effective law enforcement organization for the citizens of Baytown. Positions of leadership will also include the factor of community relations and strict adherence to use of force policies. These decisions are made by our police chief and police administration.
“It is certainly the goal [of] City Council to ensure our citizens have the best trained law enforcement personnel that [are] able to interact with all aspects of the community.”
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said, “Any time we have changes in leadership, especially at the top levels, current events and their impact on our community are naturally a part of that discussion.
“Chief Dougherty understands the importance of these issues and the impact they have had on our community and as such he is committed to having his leadership team reflect the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to building strong relationships between officers and the community.”
Under the current structure, the police chief is named by the city manager and the three assistant chiefs are named by the police chief.
The next levels of leadership, lieutenants and sergeants, are promoted according to civil service rules. Dorris said these promotions “are done through a process of a written test and a promotional assessment center.” With those two scores, plus additional points for years of service and levels of certification, promotions are made in order of ranking.
The chief can only pass someone over for promotion if he can show just cause to the Civil Service Commission, Dorris said.
City Manager Rick Davis said the first action the public is likely to see is the formalization of the Citizens Engagement Advisory Committee. “Such will create the venue and forum to receive and consider citizen concern and ideas.”
The Citizen Engagement Advisory Committee is a group Capetillo created in the days following the police shooting of Pamela Turner in May 2019. Made up of a multiracial cross-section of the community, the committee met at least monthly from then through February, sometimes with police leadership present, to review police department policies and procedures and to recommend changes.
Its chairman, Rev. Raphael Montgomery, said the group stopped meeting in light of the coronavirus outbreak but plans to resume its work when possible.
Davis said, “The third tenet of our plan going forward consists of expanded use of the Mayor’s Citizens Engagement Advisory Committee as a sounding board and idea generator. This is being done with the intent of facilitating citizen input and providing a forum for the discussion of community issues.”
Dorris agreed that is likely the first visible change, as the other points are restricted by legal code.
He said, “I think going forward the community will see an even greater focus on community engagement and building those relationships [of trust]. We try our best to make it as simple as possible for our citizens to make a complaint against or pay a compliment to an officer, either in person, on the phone or online.
“However, it is very important that we have the complainant’s side of the story so the complain can be completely and thoroughly investigated, which is what we are committed to do.”
