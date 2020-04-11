Employees at ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility have been diagnosed as having the COVID-19 virus.
Company spokesman Aaron Stryk said, “We can confirm that we have had employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals are receiving proper treatment, and we hope for their quick recovery.”
He said no additional information would be provided out of respect for the employees’ privacy. Stryk did not confirm how many people who work at the facility have been confirmed with the illness.
Reuters reported this week that four people working at the ExxonMobil Baytown complex have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus,
The Baytown complex includes the refinery, a chemical plant and an olefins plant plus logistics facilities. The Baytown refinery is Exxon’s largest in North America and the fourth largest in the United States.
Ricky Brooks, president of United Steelworkers Union Local 13-2001, said he is aware of five confirmed cases at the facility. Seven are self-quarantined.
Brooks said those are cases he knows of from workers calling him. He said he asked the company for a number of how many USW-represented members had been affected but has not gotten that information.
“We’re unable to get that report from the company in the area where we work at,” he said. “That is rather perplexing and very alarming.”
While Brooks said the union has some concerns about cleaning, disinfecting and notification of contractors about coronavirus issues, the company spokesman said ExxonMobil continues to implement protocols and guidance from our Medicine and Occupational Health team as well as the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Stryk said, “We have limited meetings, trainings and large gatherings. All of our facilities have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures to ensure frequently touched surfaces are regularly disinfected.
“All personnel are encouraged to continue to use good health practices, including social distancing, frequent hand-washing, temperature monitoring and other hygiene practices.”
