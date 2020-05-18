DALLAS (AP) — Another 785 Texas residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been 31 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, according to the state's health agency.
On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported at total of 47,784 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,336 deaths associated with it. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Also, more than 3,000 nursing home residents in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data released by the state.
The 3,000 positive tests represent about 4% of the estimated number of Texans living in nursing homes. By comparison, about 0.15% of Texas residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered coronavirus testing for all Texas nursing home residents and staff after the White House urged governors to do so as deaths mount nationwide.
