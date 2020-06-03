The projects for the $335 million bond passed by voters last year are taking off, Goose Creek CISD officials said.
Brenda Garcia, Goose Creek’s facilities planning and construction director, gave a facilities, planning and construction update for the 2019 bond, saying the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee is helping oversee how the bond funds are spent.
Garcia said projects in the design development phase include Phase 4 of the Stuart Career Tech High School. On May 15, the design development drawings were issued to the district. The district is also advertising for the Construction Manager at Risk. Garcia added the district will award the project this month.
“The project will house the new Audio/Visual Academy and IT Academy, for an enrollment increase of up to 900 students,” Garcia said.
Garcia said the Robert E. Lee High School auditorium project is in the construction documents phase. This project’s construction documents were handed to the district May 18, and they are also looking for a CMAR. Garcia said the guaranteed maximum price for the project is being finalized this month.
Garcia said the junior school running tracks project is also in the construction documents phase.
“Construction is slated to begin in the fall,” she said.
Construction at Baytown Junior and Cedar Bayou will begin in August, Garcia said, while the remaining tracks will start at the end of the 2020 football season.
The district-wide mechanics, electrical and plumbing package No. 2 project is also in the construction documents phase, and its GMP is finalized this month.
The San Jacinto Elementary School Replacement Project is in the construction documents phase, but the district is still in negotiations for the purchase of the property with the City of Baytown and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, according to Garcia.
Garcia also talked about projects in the construction phase.
For the much-anticipated Junior School No. 6, Garcia said a contractor had started rough grading of the site, including detention ponds. A building pad is also being built up with select fill material. The storm drain piping system installation is also currently in progress.
Garcia said a groundbreaking has already happened for the new elementary school.
For Phase 3 of the Stuart Career Tech High School, contractors are working on the MEP systems in the new cafeteria. Demolition is underway at the East Annex Building West Building, and the renovation is nearing completion, Garcia said.
Phase 1 of the Education Service Center is well underway, Garcia said. The MEP system installations are ongoing, and the rear medical demolition is 30% complete, Garcia said.
For the CTE Lab Renovations and Construction Lab, demolition is ongoing at the Sterling East Annex and Vocation Building, and Lee Construction Lab.
A contractor has ordered mechanical equipment for the Sterling High School MEP Package No. 1 project. The shipment will arrive in mid-June. The contractor is also abating Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of the projects.
The contractor has begun the rough grading for the site improvement project at Baytown Junior, including the detention ponds. The storm drain piping system installation is also currently in progress, Garcia said.
There are also some completed projects for the 2019 bond, Garcia said. Phase No. 1 of the building automation systems upgrades is done as well as the site improvement projects for Hopper Primary and Gentry Junior School.
Garcia said the financial report for the 2019 bond is shared every six weeks or so when the CBOC meets.
“We share all financial information,” Garcia said. “We do it in a presentation, and it goes to our website so everyone can see.” www.gccisd.net.
