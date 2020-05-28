The proposed Gateway 10 business park is up for approval by Baytown council, but despite citizens previously saying they were satisfied with the project, things have changed.
Ratcliff Development is developing the business park where Sjolander Road and Interstate-10 meet. Citizens living nearby have opposed the construction of the park, saying there is traffic, aesthetic, green space, and buffering issues. After the P&Z recommended not granting the company’s rezoning request from being an open space/recreation zoning district to a light industrial zoning district, Ratcliff went back to the drawing board. At the May 14 meeting, a new plan was shown, and citizens seem to be happy.
Thomas Parent, one of the speakers who helped spearhead a 1,100-signature petition against the project, was satisfied with the plan shown May 14 but is now having second thoughts.
“I liked what they were saying, but I always have reservations based on wanting to see what was in the documents, the deed restrictions and countenance,” Parent said. “And when they had finally released them Friday night, there were things that directly contradicted what the developer was saying, what city council was telling people, what city staff was telling people. It is full of loopholes that allow them to revert back to situations everyone was against as reasons why P&Z denied the application.”
Parent said he spoke to Mayor Brandon Capetillo and went through some scenarios.
“I told him I cannot support this the way it is,” Parent said. “I will get people back together and ready to fight this Thursday at the council. It is not what we were told was going to happen. They waited until the last minute to review it, and I think they knew what was in it.”
Parent said he expects quite a few citizens to show up in person or virtually to speak against it.
Parent said he has a new petition as well.
“I do not want to present the same petition we had before and have council say the developers changed things since then, and we do not know if everyone is still against it,” he said. “So, I started a new petition so people can re-affirm they are still opposed to it.”
Parent said in four days, the new petition has more than 500 signatures.
“It is obvious people are still concerned, and they understand what this development is about,” Parent said. “There is a lot of talk that people do not understand. But they do understand, and they are against it. They do not want it and feel it is not in the best interest of Baytown. They want council to reject it.”
Parent said since P&Z had recommended denying the rezoning request, it would only take three councilmembers to deny it, and no majority is required.
City Manager Rick Davis said there were a number of measures council will have to approve in order for the business park to become a reality.
First, council will consider accepting the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for the business park. This will create a Green Belt Reserve on the western side of Sjolander Road with a detention pond and landscaping with a 400-foot buffer between the building and the road. A new road is being built to Sjolander, but it will be restricted to emergency vehicles only. A gate will be constructed, not allowing traffic onto Sjolander. Traffic will have to enter onto the feeder of I-10.
Davis said council would then consider the inclusion of 58.71 acres of land into an existing in-city industrial municipal utility district called MUD No. 473.
“As we do so, we will have to amend our utility functions and services agreement with the MUD No. 473 to include the new addition,” Davis said. “Then we have to rezone that area to Light Industrial.”
Davis said nothing has materially changed on the project since the plan was presented May 14.
“The two front buildings of the development is where we hope they will have office development,” Davis said. “The height of the other buildings is 40 feet. We have a maximum of 50 feet allowable in LI zones. Their buildings are proposed 40-feet at the eve and five more feet for a pitch to a roof, equaling 45 feet, still under the max for LI.”
Davis emphasized whatever Ratcliff does it will need to meet the city’s “strict engineering standards.”
“There were the concerns about the loading docks, the buffering and green space,” Davis said. “They are above and beyond what we normally seek. The developer has instituted robust standards, more so than our natural standards.”
Davis said, as always, they respect the voices of the citizens when it comes to these types of projects.
“I think the neighbors and some of the more vocal citizens in that area are very genuine and want to make sure the developers abide by the promises they have made. And we share that earnestness,” he said.
Parent said even if the business park is approved, that might not be the end of the story.
“Maybe we cannot do everything here, but if council willing to look people in the face after everything has been done to convince them this is not what Baytown wants, then there will be things that happen later that do not necessarily relate to zoning,” he said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not allowed to be present at the meetings. You can still listen in and participate by using www.zoom.com.
Council begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight. To attend via videoconference, visit www.zoom.com, click the “join a meeting” button in the top right-hand corner and use the Meeting ID – 843-3252-0539. To attend the meeting through teleconference only, call 1-888-788-0099 and use the Meeting ID – 843-3252-0539.
Any person, who is participating through video/teleconferencing and is interested in speaking on any item on the agenda, must submit his/her request via email to the City Clerk at cityclerk@baytown.org. The request must include the speaker’s name, address, and phone number that will be used if teleconferencing as well as the agenda item number. The request must be received prior to the posted time of the meeting.
