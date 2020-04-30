Food fairs and various offerings remains an item of importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, 10 drive-thru events held by Hearts and Hands of Baytown at various sites – St Mark’s United Methodist Church, Hillside Church, Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, Robert E. Lee High School and Faith Family Church – are a current reflection of need.
According to Hearts and Hands of Baytown Executive Director Nikki Rincon, 5,245 families were served during April, including 22,982 individuals receiving over 174,000 pounds of food.
“It is often like Christmas when the Houston Food Bank truck rolls up and begins to unload as we never quite know what to expect,” Rincon said. “In the month of April, those participating in the drive-thru food distributions may have found some of the following when they unloaded their vehicles, fresh healthy produce, canned goods, cereal, milk, chicken, fresh baked bread, Pizza Hut, gallons of water bounce dryer sheets and tide pods, even a whole turkey or Cadbury Crème Eggs.”
First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu, 10629 Eagle Drive, hosts a food pantry each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m.
“The community is keeping us pretty stocked, but if they live in West Chambers County, they can come every four weeks, but if they live outside of West Chambers Country it’s just a one-time thing,” church secretary Lisa Johnston said.
Johnson noted the First Baptist Church in Mont Belvieu at times has milk available for distribution through the West Chambers County Food Pantry.
Johnson also said the church has a few volunteer seamstresses who have made over 400 masks that have been given away to members of the community.
“People are calling to ask for masks and when they do, we ask if they would be so led to donate to the food pantry,” Johnson said. “However, the masks are free, and a donation is not required.”
Upcoming food fairs
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, at Hillside Church, 12319 TX-146, Mont Belvieu, until supplies last.
Wednesday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main Street, until supplies last.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
May 9: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, until supplies last.
