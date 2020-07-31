Construction crews began work on Phase 1 of a project to relieve drainage and make improvements July 22. Crews are pictures digging into the street on the corner of South Main Street and West Texas Avenue by Rooster’s Steakhouse.
Work has begun on a highly-anticipated project to relieve flooding issues on South Main Street and Texas Avenue.
On July 22 the South Main St. Drainage Improvements Project began active construction with a total roadway closure. This project consists of two phases to reduce and mitigate flooding by providing drainage improvements in the South Main St. corridor. Phase 1 addresses S. Main from West Texas Avenue to West Gulf Avenue. Phase 2 is a future phase to complete the project, south of West Gulf including detention and coordination with Harris County Flood Control related to drainage ditch work.
