The Thursday Forum of Baytown was organized in 1945, and though its profile has changed, the goals and purposes remain the same. It promotes education, self-improvement, entertainment and outreach. One of its outreach programs this year is Love Network, a ministry that helps the disadvantaged. A gift of $500 was given to the ministry. Pictured are project committee member Gayle Boisture, Beth Thompson, Suzi Cantrell, Thursday Forum president and project committee member Gloria Matherne.
