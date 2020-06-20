The Texas Department of Transportation has responded to the feedback given about its State Highway 146 Chambers County project.
Stakeholders, neighborhood association representatives, county and city officials, and even Kem Scheidt, Dr. Johnny T. Clark Jr. Elementary principal, spoke at the Dec. 5 meeting about the project. Many voiced concerns over the project, saying it was inadequate and did not address their safety needs.
The project’s goal was to enhance safety by reducing vehicle conflict points and creating more distance between the remaining ones.
Billy Combs, Chambers County Pct. 3 Commissioner, said during the December meeting the combination of the mix of the traffic on Highway 146 “makes it extremely dangerous” as well as the speed drivers travel.
“TxDOT will limit the locations of raised median by implementing a variety of traffic calming measures, restricting parking on the shoulders, and installing ‘Do Not Block Intersection’ signs,” TxDOT
officials said. “In addition, the proposed right turn lane at the (Clark) elementary school has been eliminated from the project upon further evaluation and input from the school administration. The proposed left-turn lanes at the median will accommodate all motorized vehicles.”
TxDOT officials said the U-turn movements at intersections are not recommended, especially for larger vehicles, which “cannot maneuver through the intersection without impacting public safety.” In addition, the project does not include the installation of traffic signals.
“A traffic study must be conducted to determine if a traffic signal is warranted. The sidewalk will provide safe access for pedestrian traffic,” officials said.
Larry Castleberry, a Tanglewilde Homeowner’s Association Board of Directors member, was one of the concerned citizens that spoke at the December meeting.
“I would appreciate it if you would give some more thought into widening the roadway to where you have three lanes each way and keep the left-hand turn lane,” Castleberry said.
TxDOT officials responded, saying the proposed project does not include widening the road to add general-purpose lanes.
William Gibson of the Pine Meadows HOA was also critical of TxDOT’s proposed plan at the December meeting.
“It’s a mess, and what you all are wanting to do is going to create a bigger mess,” Gibson said. “As it sits now, there’s so much traffic coming through there that we’re not going to be able to get out easily because cars and trucks will not stop for us. That’s why we need the light there at Pine Meadows Boulevard.”
Patsy Durham, a local resident, wrote to TxDOT about her apprehension with the first proposed plan.
“A raised median replacing the two-way turn lane and limiting access to left turns except at lights and a few U-turn points are opposed by myself and those of us that live along 146,” Durham stated. “The proposed changes to 146 will not help the problems with accidents and safety. These are the problems it will cause: The median will block access to businesses and churches, entrances to housing additions. The U-turns will cause more congestion, and U-turns will be across oncoming traffic and on the shoulder. Longer vehicles, school buses, fire trucks, delivery trucks will be unable to navigate the U-turns. It will cause more traffic congestions.”
Durham also suggested rerouting big trucks and pass-through traffic to Highway 99 while lifting the tolls. She also suggested creating more right turn lanes, adding more traffic lights, and making the entrance on the north side of Chick-fil-A, where Walmart is located, a right-turn-only lane.
TxDOT said the proposed “Michigan U-turns” have been eliminated from the project.
To read all of the comments made at the December meeting, as well as mailed and emailed, and TxDOT’s responses, visit
If you want to comment further on the project or find out the latest, contact the Beaumont District at (409) 898-5732 or email bmtprojects@txdot.gov.
