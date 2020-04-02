There were 167 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported in Harris County Wednesday. Of those, 81 were in the City of Houston and 86 were elsewhere in the county.
That brings the total confirmed number of cases in the county to 847. Of those, 458 were in Houston and 389 elsewhere in the county.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases is just short of 4,000, with 58 related fatalities. Wednesday was the first day that more than half of the state’s counties reported a case, with the infection confirmed in 135 of the 254 counties.
Harris County continues to the be most-affected county, followed closely by Dallas County.
The Centers for Disease Control reports 186,101 cases through Tuesday, the latest report available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.