Man found dead in park
A 24-year-old Baytown man who had been reported missing Saturday night was found dead in a heavily wooded area near Jenkins Park Monday.
Alvaro Mendoza had been reported missing by family members about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris.
He had not been seen since Friday and had not shown up at work. When family members looking for him found his vehicle at Jenkins Park, where Mendoza often went running, they contacted police.
Dorris said that officers searched the area Saturday night and were unable to locate Mendoza.
Detectives returned to the park Monday and, with the assistance of Texas Equusearch, were able to locate his body. They are still investigating the cause of manner of death, Dorris said.
Woman charged with assault
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a mover working at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Garth Road about 4:35 p.m. Saturday during an altercation.
The mover said he was moving property for a customer when the woman, identified as Janea Ashford, became angry because his van was blocking parking spaces.
When she came out of her apartment, her dog charged at the mover, who instinctively kicked at the dog, Dorris said.
That angered Ashford and, according to the report, she pulled out a gun and pointed it at the mover. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, Dorris said.
They called backup
Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Homan about 1:30 p.m. Sunday where the responding officer found 42-year-old James Dagen standing outside drinking beer and screaming.
When officers tried to calm him down, Dorris said, Dagen picked up a set of weights and started doing overhead presses and telling the officer he “better call backup.”
He then dropped the weights, began chugging two more beers and continued to threaten the officer and tell him that he “better call backup.”
The officer then called for backup from his K-9 partner and other human officers. With the dog and other officers arriving, Dorris said Dagen followed commands to get on the ground and was arrested.
He is now facing charges of assault by threat, public intoxication and harassment of a public servant.
Burglaries
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle at 99 Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road Friday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Buffalo Trail Friday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Greebriar Drive Saturday.
• Electronics were reported stolen from a residence in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive Sunday.
• About $500 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4600 block of Village Lane Sunday night.
• An auto repair shop in the 4100 block of Decker Drive was reported burglarized Sunday and a van was stolen. The van was later found abandoned.
• A credit card was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6400 block of Garth Road Sunday and the card later used fraudulently.
• Baseball equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4100 block of Ashwood Drive about 2 a.m. Monday.
Vandalism
• Several incidents of graffiti were reported in the area of Apache Meadows Drive and Whispering Pines Court Saturday night.
Thefts
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 4800 block of Fawndale Way about 12:45 p.m. Friday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1300 block of Lindberg Avenue about 7 p.m. Saturday.
• An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 6400 block of Garth Road about 9 p.m. Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen at a hotel about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Santavy Street Sunday.
• A wallet was reported stolen in the 4900 block of Garth Road about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 6800 block of Thompson Road about 4 a.m. Monday.
