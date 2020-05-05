Two men intent on trying to buy a trailer with a stolen credit card were foiled in the act and spent the evening in Chambers County Jail. Chambers County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Randy Van Deventer arraigned Myles Curtis Akins of Austin and Michael Anthony Barrientos of San Antonio. Akins was charged with felony credit card abuse. There was a no bond hold placed on Akins for a charge in Bexar County in addition to a $15,000 bond in Chambers County.
Barrientos, who opted the make the day more interesting for deputies, was charged with felonies evading arrest detention and credit card abuse in addition to misdemeanor fail to identify. Bond for him was set at $35000.
Both men were taken into custody at Extreme Trailers of Texas off of I-10 on April 29. A Chambers County deputy was dispatched to the location in reference a man attempting to use a stolen credit card. It was discovered Akins, 25, had an outstanding felony theft warrant out of Bexar County and he was subsequently placed in custody.
Deputies approached Barrientos, 27, who was the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 four-door truck waiting in the parking lot to get the trailer.
The deputy approached Barrientos and instructed him to exit the vehicle. Barrientos was reportedly acting nervous, moving around and not following orders. He placed the vehicle in drive and attempted to make his getaway. The deputy purposely shot out the front right tire. Barrientos accelerated through the parking lot and struck several trailers. Unable to exit the parking lot and suffering a flat tire left Barrientos to reassess and his options. Rather than submit to the deputy, he fled into an open field
Additional deputies responded and set up a perimeter. It led to the capture of the fugitive.
A search of Barrientos’ vehicle led to the discovery of firearms, more stolen credit cards and birth certificates not belonging to Akins or Barrientos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.