Come join the “Mayor’s Mall to Marina” bike ride to promote Baytown’s uninterrupted hike-and-bike route from San Jacinto Mall to Bayland Island Marina.
This is a “come-and-go” bike ride all day on Saturday. Mayor Brandon Capetillo will kick-off the ride at 9 a.m. at San Jacinto Mall near Lone Star Road near the Goose Creek CISD Administration Building, however, riders can choose to start at any time.
The route is approximately 9 miles one way. Once at the marina, riders can cycle back or arrange for transportation back to the mall.
There are no police escorts or rest stops along the way. Participants are expected to use their own judgment and safety precautions while bicycling.
Due to social distancing, riders should not come closer than 6 feet of other riders who are not members of their household. Facial coverings are optional.
Riders are expected to wear helmets and adhere to all cross walks and traffic laws just as if they are motor vehicles.
The mall-to-marina route is primarily on sidewalks and street riding is very limited, if at all. The route is as follows:
• Park at San Jacinto Mall by Lone Star Road behind the Goose Creek CISD Administration Building.
• Use the sidewalks on San Jacinto Blvd. and Busch Road to travel south toward the Marina.
• When you get to the Country Club Cove neighborhood the sidewalks on Busch Road end, so take a left into the neighborhood and connect to Eddie Huron Park via the neighborhood sidewalks.
• The park will put you back onto Busch Rd where the sidewalks pick up again.
• Once you cross Baker Road and make it to Emmett Hutto you are now on the Goose Creek Trail.
• Stay on the Goose Creek Trail until you reach the Bayland Island Marina.
