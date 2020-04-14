Days after her mother was diagnosed as being one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Baytown, Brenda Medina has found out her father has the virus as well.
“They are doing better, and both are at home,” Medina said. “They have to practice social distancing themselves from each other for the next 14 days within the home. They have to wear masks around each other, use separate bathrooms, and sleep in separate bedrooms. But they are doing good.”
Medina’s mother, Altagracia Alaffa, is 78 years old and was confirmed to have the virus April 4, the same day Baytown city officials announced there were seven cases of the virus within city limits. This came after weeks of Harris County Public Health only releasing the number of confirmed cases by quadrants of the city. Her father, 84-year-old Ramiro Alaffa, was confirmed as another case Wednesday.
Despite being confirmed cases, Medina said her parents are doing about as good as can be expected.
“There is a little fever here and there, but no respiratory issues or anything,” she said. “They are going to continue to be monitored. We are taking their temperature every hour to see if anything changes. But we are following doctor’s orders. They are fine.”
Medina said neither of her parents had to use a ventilator, something there has been a national outcry for since it said to help COVID-19 patients breathe.
“My dad did not even go to the hospital,” Medina said. “He had a fever we were able to control, and there was not a need for him to be hospitalized, just quarantined.”
Medina herself is quarantined for 14 days and is about nine days into the seclusion.
“I have been checking my temperature, and so far, so good,” she said. “We are thankful and blessed. It is a blessing for them not to have the issues others have.”
Magdalena Rivera, another Baytown resident, announced Monday on her Facebook page she had the coronavirus. But she was sent home from Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Thursday after testing positive April 5.
“I went to ER with a 107-degree temperature and tested positive for COVID-19,” Rivera said. “I had dry coughing, trouble breathing and pneumonia. I was admitted in less than an hour.”
Rivera talked about she felt when she was first told she had COVID-19.
“I was scared, and my fever was high,” Rivera said. “I was not expecting to have it. When I was first admitted, I was told it was because of pneumonia, and I did not get results until the following morning. That is when they told me.”
Rivera said treatment began immediately.
Now, Rivera is waiting on results on her daughter, who was tested at the drive-thru testing site at Stallworth Stadium.
“They sent her home from work when I called her from the hospital and told her I was positive,” Rivera said. “And she immediately made the call and got tested within two hours.”
The City of Baytown reported on its Facebook site the latest COVID-19 case count in the city is 25 as of Sunday. Log on to http://publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/2019-Novel-Coronavirus for the latest information.
