More drive thru food fairs have been scheduled by Hearts and Hands of Baytown according to executive director Nikki Rincon.
Rincon said that the organization had included events Wednesday at Faith Family Church as well as one on June 24 and another “big distribution” event on June 27 at Robert E. Lee High School (see details below).
All events are from 9 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
Today, the organization will host one at Clark Elementary that will aim to provide ample of amounts of needs to the public.
“We are extremely blessed to have so many join in our mission to feed our community,” Rincon said. “The response has been overwhelming and leaves me in constant awe and praise to see all the Lord is doing.”
Upcoming food distribution events
Today: Hearts and Hands of Baytown, 9 a.m. to noon, Clark Elementary, 6033 N. Highway 146 in Baytown.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive, from 9-11 a.m.
Wednesday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main St.
June 20: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Hillside Church/Iglesia Hillside, 12319 Highway 146 in Mont Belvieu.
June 24: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive, from 9-11 a.m.
June 24: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St.
June 27: Hearts and Hands of Baytown, 9 a.m. to noon, Robert E. Lee High School, 1809 Market St.
